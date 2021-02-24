OXFORD — Leonard Dewayne Spruill, 64, went home to be with the Lord Feb. 13, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Church of God (1102 Sgt. John A. Pittman Drive, Greenwood, MS 38930) with the Rev. Michael Mooneyham officiating. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Aug. 26, 1956, in Ruleville to Edward Harold Spruill and Elizabeth Kennedy Spruill.
He was currently associated with Kirk Brothers Auto Group in Greenwood. For over 45 years, he held positions in automotive sales and management among various dealerships in the Mississippi Delta. He was a loving father and grandfather. He never met a stranger. He had a larger-than-life personality and a crooked grin that could light a room. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses and cattle ranching. But most of all he enjoyed spending personal time furthering his relationship with his savior, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his lifelong common wife of 32 years, Dorothy “Dot” Bell of Greenwood; his two daughters, Kassie Spruill Scates (Eric) of Greenwood and Lauren Spruill Easterling (J.R.) of Nashville, Tennessee; his son, Jonathan Colby Spruill (Haley) of Oxford; his two siblings, Margaret Ellen Haney (Terry) of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Terry Lynn Spruill of Schlater; and his five grandchildren, Powell Scates, Maklane Scates, Bayleigh Easterling, Jack Easterling and Cooper Spruill.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Harold Spruill; his mother, Elizabeth Kennedy Spruill; and two brothers, James Harrell Spruill and Edward Farrell Spruill.
Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.