GRENADA — Graveside services for Jimmie Lee Arther Jr. of Carrollton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Vernon Cemetery near Carrollton.
Mr. Arther, 80, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Clark-Williams Funeral Home of Grenada.
Online condolences may be made at Clarkwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.