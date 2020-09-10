Services for Geneva Williams of Itta Bena will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Steadfast Church of God in Christ in Itta Bena.
Ms. Williams, 83, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was a retired factory worker.
There will be a private family viewing from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Funeral Home, followed by visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. There also will be visitation from 10 a.m. Saturday until the services at the church.
Elder James Cooper will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Pitts Memorial Gardens.
