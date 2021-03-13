August 17, 1950 - March 12, 2021
Services for Shirley Marie Collins Kitchens will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Mrs. Kitchens, 70, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence in Black Hawk.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1950, in Clarksdale to Houston and Sybil Standard Collins. She worked at Irvin Automotive for 12 years untill her retirement and enjoyed fishing.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Kitchens Sr.; a grandson, Robert Payne; and a brother, Stan Simpson.
She is survived by her son, Bobby (Kerri) Kitchens Jr.; two daughters, Tammy (Derrell) Standrod and Connie (Lynn) Smith, both of Black Hawk; four sisters, Kelly Warren, Betty Sanders and Wynell Ladd, all of Batesville, and Sandra Anderson of Houston; a brother, Curtis Collins of Alabama; and 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Greenwood. The Rev. David Bartlett will officiate at the services.
Pallbearers will be Cohen King, Lucaus Whitfield, Roy L. Whitfield, Bobby Kitchens III, Mason Manseill and Cody Kitchens. The honorary pallbearer will be Connor Mullen.
Burial will follow in New Haven Cemetery in Stewart.
Williams & Lord is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.net.
