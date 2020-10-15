William Aaron Smith, 80, of Sidon died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Smith was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Barton, Arkansas, to Fontenoy Smith and Ruth Daniel Woodall. He resided in Humphreys County and lived in Sidon and Greenwood the past two years. He was of the Church of God faith.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margie Tadlock Smith of Sidon; daughter Sharon Castle and husband Mike of Sidon; sons Michael A. Smith of Clarksdale, William Alton Smith and D’Anne of Clarksdale and Steven Smith and wife Tamra Lance of Grenada; brothers and sisters Ralph A. Smith, Lonnie Ray Smith, Calvin Smith, Stanford Smith, Mary Burch, Evelyn Lynchard and Wanda Byrd; grandchildren Tori Smith, Blake Smith, Erin Smith, Johnathan Smith and Gage Partain; and great-grandchildren Kayden Smith and Keegan Smith.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
