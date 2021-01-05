Pauline W. Perkins, 67, of Sidon died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center. Graveside services were at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Oakgrove Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Gary Tanner officiated.
Mrs. Perkins was born July 10, 1953, in Highworth, England, to Thomas Whatley and Pamala Moss Whatley. She worked at Hickok Waekon as a quality inspector for 20 years. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Perkins; two brothers, Kevin Whatley and Paul Whatley; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Lesley Younger of Sidon; her son, Paul Bland, and wife Amanda of Sidon; a brother, Michael Whatley and wife Christi of Hot Springs, Arkansas; stepchildren Lisa Morris and husband John of Olive Branch, Robert Perkins and wife Cindy of Bruce and Jason Perkins of Greenwood; sister-in-law Clara Whatley McGee and husband Troy of Hot Springs; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.williams-andlord.com.
