WINONA — Services for Flora Marthaleen Bush Stigler of Coila will be at noon Saturday at Jake Cain Family Cemetery in Carrollton.
Ms. Stigler, 85, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.
She was a nutritional coordinator.
Elder Curtis West will officiate at the services.
Visitation will be at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.