GRENADA — Bobby Ledell Livingston, 80, of Philipp passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital–DeSoto in Southaven.
He was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Bolivar County to Woodrow and Pauline Blaylock Livingston. Bobby, a devoted family man, possessed a strong work ethic and passed this on to his children and grandchildren. He spent his life working as a mechanic, rancher and cattleman. Bobby loved being outdoors working cattle and sharing this love with his family.
Mr. Livingston also enjoyed attending tractor shows and tractor pulls as well as restoring antique tractors. He was a member of Philipp Baptist Church.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service with the Rev. Butch Kelly officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service Friday at McKibben and Guinn.
Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Cook of Houston, Texas; one son, Keith Livingston (Nessie) of Philipp; seven grandchildren, Krystle Carmical, Karlee Livingston, Kourtney Turner, Kurt Livingston, Tripp Cook, Reagan Cook and Kasey Cook; eight great-grandchildren, Drake Carmical, Drayten Carmical, Bayler Carmical, Alyssa Turner, Stella Terry, Ava Hutchens, Kaysen Stevens and Kinsleigh Mullins; and his faithful companion he lovingly referred to as “Dog.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Ann Sharon Livingston; a son, Johnny Livingston; and a brother, Woodrow Livingston Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Drake Carmical, Kurt Livingston, Ronnie Livingston, Clint Mabus, Jack Mabus, Jimmy Mabus, Ricky Prewitt and John Ray Roberson.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.-com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada (662-307-2694).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.