Nancy Anderton McKee, 81, of Charleston, formerly of Greenwood, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Baptist North Mississippi Hospital in Oxford.
Arrangements are incomplete. Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge.
Updated: March 27, 2021 @ 7:57 am
