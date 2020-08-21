WINONA — Graveside services for Ruby Alldread Osborn of Winona will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona.
Mrs. Osborn, 91, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Simpson General Hospital in Mendenhall.
She was a retired employee of Walmart.
The family will have a private visitation prior to the services.
The Rev. Brad Hodges will officiate at the services.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.
