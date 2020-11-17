Clara Myers Blanchard, 69, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her residence. A private service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Blanchard was born March 10, 1951, to Hilery Myers and Lucille Shaw Myers. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a retired educator with the Greenwood Public Schools. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Ussery; and a beloved aunt and uncle, Walter and Mozelle Shaw.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy, of Greenwood; a nephew, Randy (Renee) Ussery of Ragley, Louisiana; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.