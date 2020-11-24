Patricia Tullos Turner, 78, of Greenwood died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Monday at Pinecrest Cemetery near Tchula. The Rev. Scott Wright officiated.
Mrs. Turner was born Feb. 21, 1942, to Avanelle McWhorter and Oscar Woodrow Tullos in Meridian. Over her lifetime Pat was a Louisville, Jackson and Vicksburg resident and moved to Greenwood in 1982 to live near her dear sisters and mother. She was an avid reader and spent much quiet time at her retreat cabin on her forested land in the hills of Carroll County. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. She worked for many years in the trust department of Deposit Guaranty Bank and retired in 2000. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennon B. Turner Sr.
She is survived by her loving sons, Andrew C. Currie of Boulder, Colorado, and Bruce A. Currie of Brookhaven; her younger brother, Tony L. Tullos of Vicksburg; and her adored and adoring nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in her honor at www.cancer.org or P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Wilson and Knight is in charge of burial arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
