Graveside services for Ike W. Steele of Minter City will be at noon Sunday at Maple Shady Grove Church Cemetery in Minter City.
Mr. Steele, 86, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home.
He did farm work.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
