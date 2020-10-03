July 13, 1943 - October 2, 2020
Graveside services for Margurite Boyles Noah will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton.
Mrs. Noah, 77, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Margurite was born on July 13, 1943, in Carroll County to William Elmer and Bessie Noland Boyles. She was a graduate of Leflore County High School, worked as a cotton classer for the USDA and was also a homemaker. She was a member of Minter City Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Jewel Jones, and Loraine Nassar; two brothers, William Elmer Boyles Jr. and Charles William Boyles; and a granddaughter, Lindsay Sue McElroy.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Ronald Noah of Vaiden; a son, Carl Brent (Debbie) Noah of Greenwood; a daughter, Carla Noah (Marty) Caldwell of Vaiden; two grandchildren, Scott (Rhonda) Jackson of Isola and Mary Haley Caldwell of Vaiden; two great-grandchildren, Presley Scott Jackson and John Reece Jackson; and a sister, Nancy (Joel) Kyle of Minter City.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. The Rev. Phillip McRae will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Scott Jackson, John Reece Jackson, Dewayne Wiggins, Michael Avant, Darren Jones and Dr. Jerry Sheppard.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
