Shelly Renee Lindsey, 51, of Greenwood died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at North Sunflower Medical Center.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The Rev. Lanny Haley will officiate.
Mrs. Lindsey was born Oct. 10, 1969, to James Ronnie Nichols and Wanda Jean Jones Corley in Greenwood. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling, and she loved animals.
She is survived by her husband, George Lindsey of Greenwood; her mother, Wanda Corley of Greenwood; her stepfather, Jerry Corley of Greenwood; her father, James Ronnie Nichols of West; her stepmother, Laverne Nichols of West; a brother, Kelly Brent Nichols of Greenwood; and a host of aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Jones, Lewis Jones Sr., Mitch Edwards, Jerry Corley, Lewis Jones Jr., James Standrod Jr. and Kelly Brent Nichols. Jeffrey Nichols will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
