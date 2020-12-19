WINONA — Graveside services for Russell Reed Sr. of Carrollton, formerly of Winona, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery in Paynes.
Mr. Reed, 92, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.
He was retired from the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad.
The Rev. Howard Beam will officiate the service.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
