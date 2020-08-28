Josephine Hughes Lang, 61, of Greenwood, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed on Aug. 23, 2020, in Greenwood. The family will host a small gathering of family and close friends at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the home of Josephine’s eldest son in Jackson.
She was a quality control supervisor. She was known for her fight and fierce independence, and she carried that spirit through her battle with non-small-cell lung cancer and related pulmonary complications. Josephine was born in Greenwood but spent time in Chicago and Detroit before settling in Greenwood. She was known to be a dedicated and hard worker who did whatever jobs were necessary to care for her family. She found happiness, friends and chosen family wherever she worked, but the love and community she found at Milwaukee Tool was particularly meaningful to her. Josephine proudly completed her associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in health care administration from the University of Phoenix. Jo or Josey, as she was known to her friends, found joy in helping others and was always there when she could provide comfort and support in times of need. Most people will remember her quick wit and infectious smile. She spent most of her life as a member of McKinney Chapel Missionary Baptist Church as she carried her faith forward in several congregations. Josephine loved spending time with friends and family, enjoying a cold Coca-Cola, fishing and caring for her many plants.
She is survived by her mother, Mattie Finnie of Meridian; children Demitrius Brown of Jackson, Jarvis Brown of Ridgeland, Ashley Lang of Jackson and Alexis Williamson of Greenwood; siblings Lucille Daniels of Dalton, Illinois, MayRena Howard of Meridian and Joseph “Bo” Jenkins of Tchula; cousin and best friend Mamie Meeks Garnett of Memphis; and grandson Jaiden Brown of Brandon. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hughes Sr. of Tchula, and brothers Johnny Chairs of Chicago and Robert Hughes Jr. of Greenwood.
Century Funeral Home is in charge. In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to the American Cancer Society in remembrance of Josephine Hughes Lang.
