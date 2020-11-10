Thomas Acy Jr., 91, of Black Hawk died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Olive Cemetery. The Rev. Larry Edwards will officiate.
Mr. Acy was born Sept. 10, 1929, in Carroll County to Thomas Acy Sr. and Ola Moseley Acy. He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church and attended the Black Hawk school system. He retired from J.J. Ferguson Sand and Gravel Company. He also enjoyed farming and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 69 years, Laura Matthews Acy; a great-grandson; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by three daughters, Darlene Wiggins of Madison, Glenda Lollar of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Janet Acy of Black Hawk; one son, Larry (Brenda) Acy of Black Hawk; seven grandchildren, Tommy Acy of Winona, Chris Acy of Black Hawk, Sherry Lollar Moseley of Brentwood, Tennessee, Teresa Lollar Wallace of Franklin, Tennessee, Gary Lollar Jr. of Collierville, Tennessee, Gail Wiggins Pigott of Madison and Donna Wiggins Marshall of Madison; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scott Acy, Mark Matthews, Danny Prince, Rusty Matthews, Kenny Prince and Steve Flanagan. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Acy, Gary Lollar and Chris Acy.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
