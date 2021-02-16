ABILENE, Texas — A memorial service for Pastor Eddie Jordan, 66, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 1333 N. 3rd St., Abilene, Texas. Burial will be in the Texas State Veteran Cemetery, 7457 W. Lake Road, Abilene, Texas. The Rev. Dr. William Fluker will officiate at the service.
Eddie Jordan was the eighth of 10 children and the “middle” boy, born to Beulah and Willie Tanner Jordan in Coila on Feb. 5, 1954. The blessed transformation from labor to reward occurred on Feb. 3, 2021, at the Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio.
Eddie accepted Christ as his personal Savior and committed his life to Him at a very early age. He was a member of the Bethel Christian Disciples of Christ Church, where he was involved as a youth leader in Vacation Bible School, Sunday school and Bible study. This commitment led him to become an ordained deacon as a teenager. Eddie attended Blackhawk Elementary and Marshall High Schools and, after integration, graduated from J.Z. George High School in 1973. Eddie was an exceptional athlete; therefore, he was awarded a football scholarship to Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, where he joined the Air Force ROTC and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. While at Valley, he met the love of his life, Casandra Fae Wilson. In 1975, Eddie and Casandra were married. He later graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force.
Second Lt. Jordan and Casandra’s life’s journey began in Rantoul, Illinois, with his first assignment at Rantoul Air Force Base. In 1976, he added the title of “Father” with the birth of his daughter, Tunisia, and again in 1979 with his son, Eddie II. The young family traveled internationally for their first tour of duty to Torrejon AFB in Madrid, Spain, where they were stationed for three years and he achieved the rank of captain. They returned to Dyess AFB in Abilene, Texas, before being called to their second international assignment, this time to Misawa, Japan. With his family at his side, he was able to visit Lisbon, Portugal and Seoul, Korea. After two years, the Jordans returned to Dyess AFB and made Abilene their permanent home after Capt. Jordan separated from the Air Force in 1989.
Post-military, Eddie worked at General Dynamics and taught computer technology and industrial technology for Abilene Independent School District.
On Aug. 24, 1978, Eddie was called to preach the gospel under the pastorage and mentorship of the late Rev. Dr. Matthew Scott of New Light Baptist Church in Rantoul. In Spain, the Rev. Jordan became pastor of the Royal Oaks Baptist Church in Madrid. Returning to the States, the family united with Macedonia Baptist Church. While there, he was called to pastor the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hamlin, Texas. Later, the family joined the New Light Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Leo F. Scott, who is now deceased. In June 1991, the Rev. Eddie Jordan received his Master of Theology degree from The New World Theological Seminary. The Rev. Jordan was called to pastor the beloved New Light Baptist Church in 1999. His service extended 21 faithful years, which included gaining the affectionate title “The Midnight Preacher” with the Wildfire Ministries’ televised Sunday School lesson, which aired Saturday nights from midnight to 12:30 a.m. for five years.
Pastor Jordan lived a life of faith and service to his country and community. He served as moderator for the Progressive West Texas Baptist District Association. He also found a way to combine two of his passions: mentorship and golf. Pastor Jordan initiated an annual golf tournament that raised scholarship funds for New Light college-bound senior high students. The tournament grew in popularity as did his friendship with the featured guest, retired Dallas Cowboy and recent NFL Hall of Famer Drew Pearson. Though he was a recipient of a myriad of commendations including induction into the J.Z. George High School Football Hall of Fame, an Air Force Commendation Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters and other military, civic and religious awards, he remained humble.
Pastor Jordan was a man of diverse character, a country boy straight from the heart, a lover of life — adventurous, spontaneous, zealous; serious but playful, stern but gentle. He believed that anything worth doing, was worth doing well.
Pastor Jordan was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Tanner and Beulah Jordan; brother John Jordan; oldest sister Willie Mae Totten; sister-in-law Ethel Jordan; and brother-in-law Ben Rias. Pastor Eddie Jordan leaves in God’s care his devoted wife of 45 years, Casandra W. Jordan of Abilene, Texas; one daughter, Tunisia Morean Cunningham (Billy “Joey”) of Fort Worth, Texas; one son, Eddie Jordan II (Janelle Alyse) of Dallas; two beautiful grandchildren whom he adored, Jaeda Simone Jordan and Eddie Jordan III; three brothers: W.B. Jordan of Coila, Robert L. Jordan (Patricia) of Belden and Aaron Jordan (Joyce) of Memphis; four sisters, Elma Rias and Minnie M. Jordan of Memphis, Fannie Fluker (William) of Byram and Ruby Howard (Roosevelt) of Coila; a host of nieces and nephews; and an awesome, selfless benefactor, Tim Yandell, whom Eddie called brother and his Angel.
