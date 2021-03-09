Teresa “Terri” Sykes Carroll, 59, of North Carrollton died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Moore’s Memorial Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Preston “Butch” Kelly will officiate.
Teresa was born Aug. 23, 1961, in Charleston, Mississippi, to L.J. Sykes and Eunice M. Slaughter. She was a homemaker and enjoyed many hobbies such as crafting, working in her flower beds, her many pets, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Helm and Don Helm, and her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Armond B. Carroll Jr. of North Carrollton; daughters Mandy Rae Carroll of Brandon and Beth Carroll of Coila; son Ben Carroll and his wife, Amber, of Monon, Indiana; sisters Nell Henderson and Alix Sykes, both of Minter City; and four grandchildren, Lexi Carroll, Kirra Carroll, Layla Jo Carroll and L.B. Carroll.
Pallbearers will be Cliff Aldridge, Chase Brown, John Nester, Dallas Pinion, Ken Neal and Patrick Germany. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Brown and Matt Buckingham.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
