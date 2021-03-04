Clauzel “Candy Man” Gamble Sr., 88, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home in Itta Bena.
He was born on March 11, 1932, in Sumrall to Leroy and Katie Gamble. He was married to Tommie Pearl Gamble, and to this union nine children was born. Clauzel attended Smith County Public Schools. He worked for many years as a farmer and a carpenter. He was also employed with The Greenwood Commonwealth and supervised the ponds at America’s Catch. Clauzel was one of the founders of the legendary group The Melody Kings of Greenwood, where he sang tenor and was a soloist. Clauzel had a love for God and a love for singing. He touched many lives with his gospel singing. For many years, he was a member of Mount Zion M.B. Church, where he served as deacon under the leadership of the Rev. Tardy. He later united with Samuel Chapel United Methodist Church in Itta Bena under the leadership of Pastor Johnathan Parker. Clauzel was devoted to the Sunday school, the men’s chorus Voices of Praise and adult choir and was a member of the Board of Trustees. He served on the United Methodist Church health and food ministry (gatherer and distributor of the community garden). In addition to Clauzel’s love for singing, he also loved fishing. It was one of the highlights of his life.
Clauzel leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Tommie Pearl Gamble; nine children, Clauzel Gamble Jr., Claudean English, Vera Marcus, Billy Ray Gamble, Bessie Ahrens, Jesse Gamble, Billy Dell Gamble, Mary Waters and Martha Gamble-Moore; and a brother, Travis Buckhalter. He had 38 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Word of Faith Church of God in Christ in Itta Bena. A private family viewing will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
