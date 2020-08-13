Graveside services for Jacqueline O. Anderson of Ridgeland will be at noon Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Garden.
Ms. Anderson, 57, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
She was a child care provider and a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1981.
She is survived by three daughters, Courtney Anderson, Telecia Anderson and Kiyana Anderson, all of Ridgeland; a son, David Anderson of Ridgeland; her mother, Katie M. Jones of Ridgeland; three brothers, David Jones of Birmingham, Alabama, Harold D. Lewis of Lakeland, Florida, and Lawrence Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a sister, Dionne Jones of Greenwood; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Dr. Valmadge Towner will officiate at the services.
