George Walter Stubbs, 67, of Trumann, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Arkansas Continued Care Hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born in Greenwood to Billy Gene and Daphne Jean Ussery Stubbs.
George was a hardworking, honest and loyal man whom everyone looked up to and always sought his advice. He loved family and was happiest spending time being “Pop” and playing with his grandkids. George was the warehouse manager for Dixie Gin and Warehouse and was of the Methodist faith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Davis Stubbs; a nephew, Cliff Stubbs; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary E. Stephen Stubbs of Trumann; three daughters, Amanda (Charles) Williams of Franklin, Tennessee, April Clayton of Little Rock and Anna (Michael) Vinson of Jonesboro; two brothers, Billy Gene (Cheryl) Stubbs Jr. of Coila and John (Diane) Stubbs of Clarksdale; one sister, Sally Rowe of Coila; and four grandchildren, Charles Williams, Callen Williams, Emrey Vinson and Evelyn Vinson.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood, with the Rev. Larry Edwards officiating under the direction of Wilson Knight Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Gene Stubbs, Joseph Rowe, Michael Vinson, Charles Williams, Hays Stubbs, Sean Stubbs, Stephen Groves and Cameron Stubbs. Honorary pallbearer is Quentin Stubbs.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
