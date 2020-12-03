WINONA — Morris Henderson Austin, 77, of Vaiden died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete. Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona is in charge.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
Updated: December 3, 2020 @ 6:38 am
