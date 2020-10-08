Services for Larry Montgomery of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Leflore County Civic Center.
Mr. Montgomery, 34, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Greenwood.
He was a car washer.
There will be a private family viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, followed by a public viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. at Great Southern Funeral Home. There also will be a visitation from 10 a.m. Saturday until the services at the Civic Center.
The Rev. Dr. Calvin E. Collins will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Hudson Park Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.