Steven Wayne Page, 54, passed away at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
He was born to Bobby Gene and Freida Thompson Page in Greenwood on July 17, 1966. He was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his mother and an unborn child.
Mr. Page is survived by his father; three daughters, Amy Lynn Page, Brittany Carole Bevis and Devin Paige Blackstock; two sons, Steven Wayne Page II and John Thomas Page; two sisters, Theresa Blanton and Jamie Huffman; one brother, Mark Page; and six grandchildren, Levi Page, Jayce Page, Landyn Bevis, Layne Bevis, Kira Peters, and Caden Peters.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Winona Church of God, with burial following in Longview Cemetery near Carrollton. A visitation will be held on from 10 a.m. Friday until service time at the Winona Church of God.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.