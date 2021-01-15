Graveside services for Diann Byrd of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ms. Byrd, 67, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her home.
She was a retired teacher who worked in the Leflore County School District for 40 years and also served as a certified nursing assistant at Golden Age nursing home for 40 years. She was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, talking on the phone and shopping.
She is survived by a daughter, Dyneka Byrd of Greenwood; a son, D’Aries Byrd of Greenwood; and a brother, John Byrd Jr. of Greenwood.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Valmadge Towner will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Banks Sr., Marquis Hammond, Stacy Ware, Marion Tribbitt, Harold Smith and Jeffery Banks Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Banks, Jermaine Hanford, George Henderson, James O’Bryant Sr., Willie Hayes and Bennie Boles.
