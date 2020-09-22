Clayton M. Jordan Jr., 95, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home in Greenwood. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Clayton was born and raised in Vicksburg. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II as a demolition engineer. After the war he moved to Greenwood and founded CM Jordan and Son Plumbing and Electrical Service, which he owned and operated for many years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was also a Mason and a Shriner.
Mr. Jordan was world-renowned for making handmade duck calls. He won a Mississippi state championship for duck calling in 1959.
Mr. Jordan is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Miriam Jordan; a brother, Robert Leslie Jordan; a sister, Sarah Alice Reid; and a grandson, James Kevin Jordan.
Clayton is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gwen M. Jordan; two daughters, Marsha Hutchinson of Madison and Miriam Harris (Joe) of Greenwood; a son, Clayton M. Jordan III of Greenville; five grandchildren, Robert Clayton Parkerson of Dallas, James Michael Parkerson of Madison, Joe Frank Harris Jr. of Greenwood, Jonathan David Harris of Greenwood and Daniel Wade Jordan of Greenville; six great-grandchildren, Robin Parkerson, Clayton Parkerson, Abby Parkerson, Christopher Harris, Ryan Harris and Jonathan Harris; and four great-great-grandchildren.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
