Graveside services for Mae Willie Williams Baggett of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Baggett, 96, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home.
She worked at the Holiday Inn for many years as a cook. She loved church and her family.
She is survived by a granddaughter, McHeather Johnson of Greenwood; three great-grandsons, Jaquavious Johnson of Greenwood and Kalvin Mack and Armon Carter, both of San Diego; four nephews, Jessie Williams, Theodore McQueen, Willie B. McQueen and Larry Beverly, all of Detroit; and a niece, Lillie Sherrell of San Diego.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. R.L. Harris will officiate at the services. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
