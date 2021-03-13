LEXINGTON — Danny Johnson, 69, of the Horseshoe Community passed away at his residence on Monday, March 8, 2021.
He was born Dec. 3, 1951, at the Holmes County Hospital in Lexington to Morris Oliver and Margaret Johnson.
Danny graduated from Cruger-Tchula Academy in 1970. Following his graduation, he married his wife of 50 years, Linda Jo Johnson.
Danny served in the United States Air Force and worked for the United States Postal Service.
He was a member of Horseshoe Baptist Church, and he loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Morris Johnson Jr.; and daughter-in-law Candi.
Danny is survived by his wife, Linda; a brother, Larry Wayne Johnson; a son, Tim, and his wife, Amy, of Cruger; and three daughters, Jana and her husband, Larry Hardy, of D’Iberville, Traci and her husband, Robert Hutton, of Tchula, and Emily and her husband, Gerry Carter, of Horseshoe.
Danny will be dearly missed by his 11 grandchildren, Tayler (Kaylen), Dylan, Robert (Kasey), Seth (Ranna), Morgan, Rosalind, TY (Hannah), Luke, Bella, Maggie and Gracie; and three great-grandchildren, Ryleigh DuBose Hutton, Mary Rosalind Hutton and Robert Elliott Hutton III. A fourth great-grandchild is due in September to Ty and Hannah. He also leaves behind two nephews, a niece and many cousins.
The family received friends and family at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, followed by a service of remembrance at 11 a.m.
Graveside services at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula immediately followed.
