HERNANDO — Barbara Matheny Shackleford, 78, of Southaven passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital. She was born in 1942 in Memphis and spent most of her life as a loving wife and mother providing for her family as a homemaker.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. Monday until a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 1 p.m., both at Brantley-Phillips Funeral Home of Hernando. Interment will follow at a later date in Greenleaf Cemetery.
She was the widow of Hubert Lee Shackleford and is survived by her three daughters, Paula Merritt (Mark) of Camden, Arkansas, and Candace Philyaw (Dave) and Carol Shackleford (Tommy) of Greenwood; a son, Stan Shackleford of Southaven; two sisters, Alice Murley (Wayne) and Jane Waldrop of Jackson, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Noah, Robert, Tyler, Brooke and Zach; and three great-grandchildren, Abreana, Remington and Vinny.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cloys and Marie Matheny; a daughter, Lisa Guthrie; a grandson, Aaron Powers; and a great-grandson, Bentley.
