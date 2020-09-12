Robert Roy Skelton Sr., 85, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, at his home in Carroll County. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Joe Sansing and the Rev. Granville Wiggins officiating. Military graveside honors will be provided by American Legion Post 29.
Mr. Skelton was born in Grenada County to Clifton Carlton and Ruby Huffman Skelton and lived most of his life in Carroll County. Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He farmed, painted and drove a truck for Lewis Grocery for many years. He enjoyed coon hunting.
He is survived by three daughters, Robbie S. Grantham (Bryan) of Georgia, Winnie Skelton of Savannah, Georgia, and Cassie Pierce (Scotty) of Coolidge, Georgia; four sons, Robert Roy Skelton Jr. of Carrollton, Trampas Skelton (Melanie) of Greenwood, Jeremiah Skelton (Su-zanne) of Pollock, Louisiana, and Marcus Skelton of Savannah; three brothers, Myron Skelton (Sheila) of Brookhaven, Ernie Skelton of Grenada and Jerry Skelton of Greensboro, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ty Skelton, Trevor Skelton, Matthew Jones, Justin Skelton, Bryan Grantham and Carson Skelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Skelton, Tim Skelton and James Skelton.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
