Patsy Grantham Misterfeldt, 80, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at North Greenwood Baptist Church, with Dr. Jim Phillips and Dr. Zane Hodge officiating. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. in Richland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to services.
Patsy was born and raised in Mendenhall, graduated from Mendenhall High School and received her degree in nursing from Columbia University. She had worked at Rankin General ICU, Central Mississippi Medical Center, University of Mississippi Medical Center and Baptist Hospital and had been a night shift manager at Women’s Hospital. She had also taught at Antonelli College in Jackson.
On Sept. 5, 1978, she married John Misterfeldt, and they made their home in Richland, and later Pass Christian, from 2001 to 2005 and moved to Greenwood after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. She was a member of North Greenwood Baptist Church.
Patsy is survived by her husband, John Misterfeldt; two daughters, Delecia Kouzeva (Ilia) of Tyler, Texas, and Elizabeth Marcelle Hinkson (the Rev. Kelly) of Little Rock, Arkansas; a son, the Rev. Robby Johnson (Ann) of Laurel; a sister, June Grantham Truly of Oxford; seven grandchildren, Dr. Larry Johnson (Vicki), the Rev. Josh Johnson (Lindsay), Jason McCleron, Brison McPhail, Edward Shea Blackburn, Lauren Elizabeth Lee and Olivia Paris Lee; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to North Greenwood Baptist Church, the Delta Cross or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
