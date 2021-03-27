Chief Master Sgt. Richard “Richie” W. McCorkle died of natural causes at Alaska Regional Medical Center on March 17, 2021.
Chief Master Sgt. McCorkle, 48, was assigned to the 3rd Wing as the superintendent of Agile Combat Employment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. A native of Winona, Chief McCorkle initially entered active military service in March1991.
“Chief McCorkle was an invaluable leader, mentor, and Airman. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” said Col. Travolis Simmons, 3rd Wing Commander.
Chief Master Sgt. McCorkle’s awards and decorations include Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with five oak leaf clusters, southwest Asia Service Medal with three devices, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
Chief Master Sgt. McCorkle is survived by his wife, Tracey McCorkle; his father, Roy Wayne McCorkle; a sister, Beth Severtson; and his loving dog, Riley.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Scotland Baptist Church Cemetery near Winona, with the Rev. Kevin Jackson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling local arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.