Services for Terry Fields of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Century Funeral Home.
Mr. Fields, 73, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home.
He worked in the transportation department at Mississippi Valley State University.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The Rev. Marcus Hearn will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Delta Height Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.
