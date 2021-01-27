CLEVELAND, Miss. — Linda Sue Allred, 71, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Greenwood.
A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following. Interment will take place at Lehrton Cemetery following the service. Masks and social distancing are required.
Mrs. Linda was born on Dec. 31, 1949, in Carroll County to Joe Eddie Beckwith and Barbara Bailey. She grew up in Drew and she graduated from Drew High School. She had been married to Bobby Gene Allred for 54 years. In her spare time, she loved to sew, cook and work in her garden. Most importantly, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great- grandchild and her fur baby Lucy. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Beckwith and Eddie Beckwith; one sister, Sarah; and a grandchild, Bobby Lynn Jr. She is survived by her three children, Bethany Allred Morris (Bill) of Drew, Rachel Allred Downs (Eugene) of Sidon and Bobby Lynn Allred (Gana) of Nettleton; one brother, Robert Beckwith; eight grandchildren, Taylor Wilkerson, Ashley Morris, Zach Downs, Emma Downs, Courtney Ross, Charlianna Allred, Christian Allred and Jacob Allred; and one great- grandchild, Ella Rae Ross. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Church of Faith in Cleveland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.