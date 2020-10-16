Services for Sandra Denise Coleman-Smith of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Leflore County Civic Center.
Mrs. Coleman-Smith, 47, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Greenwood.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Marcus Smith of Greenwood; three sons, Brandon Ross of Southaven, Damien Mays (Chelsea) of Baltimore and DeAundre Coleman of Memphis; two brothers, John Coleman of Memphis and Daryll Coleman (Tabitha) of Greenwood; two sisters, Barbara Coleman of Southaven and Minnie Norwood (Arthur) of Arlington, Texas; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Cedric Reed will officiate at the services. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Burial will be in Pitts Memorial Gardens in Itta Bena.
