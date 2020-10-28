WINONA — Charmayne Killebrew Howell of Kilmichael passed away at her home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Howell was born in Greenville on Sept. 16, 1942, and was 78 years old. She was the co-owner of Kilmichael Drug Store for 44 years and the secretary-treasurer of Kilmichael Friendship Cemetery for more than 46 years. She also tirelessly supported her husband’s 52-year political career. Her hobbies included spending time with family, cooking for her family and community, floral designing, fishing and keeping her lawn and flower gardens well manicured. She was a Christian, an active member of Kilmichael Baptist Church and a member of Bethany Sunday School class, and she spent a lot of her time supporting the children’s and youth ministries. She was also a strong advocate for Kilmichael God’s House of Hope.
Mrs. Howell is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bobby Howell of Kilmichael; daughter Haley Howell Martin (Michael) of Olive Branch; son G. Brian Howell of Kilmichael; sister Sherry Thaxton of Memphis; brother Ronn Killebrew (Michelle) of Madison; five grandchildren, Chelsea Gaul (Frankie) of Gape Girardeau, Missouri, Camille and Lily Howell of Olive Branch and Eli and Abi Martin of Olive Branch; four great-grandchildren, Laney and Rynn Snider and Jane and Jones Gaul; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, L. B. “Jack” and Ruthie Farrish Killebrew; and a grandson, Zachary Brian Howell.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Friendship Cemetery in Kilmichael. Dr. David Sartin, state Rep. Mac Huddleston and Larry Bamberg will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Eli Martin, Todd Thaxton, Noah Killebrew, Billy Ray Cummings, Greg Howell and Patrick Alford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Cemetery Fund, 488 Mississippi 413, Kilmichael, MS 39747; or to Kilmichael Baptist Church Youth Fund, 205 North Rutherford Drive, Kilmichael, MS 39747.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online register may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.
