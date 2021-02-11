Graveside services for Mary Ellen Holloway of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Holloway, 94, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was retired from National Picture and Frame.
There will be a family viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Funeral Home, followed by a public viewing from 1 to 3 p.m.
Pastor Marilyn Jones will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.