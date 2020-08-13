Geraldine Ashmore Naron, 76, of Carrollton died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Longview Methodist Church Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Eddie Carpenter will officiate.
Mrs. Naron was born June 11, 1944, to Harold Ashmore and Marguree Vance Ashmore. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a graduate of Rolling Fork High School and retired from Union National Insurance Company, where she was an office manager. She enjoyed reading and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, William Hubert Naron of Carrollton; daughters Anna Yates of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Beth Little of Madison; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Yates, Naron Yates, Makenzie Yates, Lauren Little and Landon Little; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Harris and Beau Bougere.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
