Graveside services for Andrew Goodman Sr. of Greenwood will be at noon Tuesday at Hogue Cemetery in Carroll County.
Mr. Goodman, 53, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He was a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Ware-Goodman of Greenwood; four daughters, Veronica Miller of Phoenix, Shavonne Stewart-Taylor of Greenwood, Antoinette Goodman of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Ashley Goodman of Santa Monica, California; two sons, Andrew Goodman Jr. of Shakopee, Minnesota, and Antoine Goodman of St. Paul; his father, the Rev. Elmus Goodman Sr. of Greenwood; two brothers, Kevin Goodman Sr. of Holcomb and Benjamin Goodman Sr. of Greenwood; a sister, Carolyn Goodman-Stigler of Jacksonville, Florida; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. William Morris will officiate at the services.
