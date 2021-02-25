Graveside services for Sarah W. Moore of Itta Bena will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Moore, 77, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.
She was retired.
She is survived by five daughters, Doris Flowers, Sara Parker, Barbara Robinson and Sharese Moore, all of Itta Bena; and Lillie Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and one son, Brandon Moore of Pearl.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m Friday at Victorious Faith Ministries Church of God in Christ in Itta Bena. Elder Samuel Sago will officiate at the services.
Byas Funeral Home of Indianola is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.