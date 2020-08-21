November 19, 1928 - August 19, 2020
Private family services for Alice Allison Kealhofer will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, graveside at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Mrs. Kealhofer, 91, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Crystal Health and Rehab.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1929, in Holmes County to Lewis and Laura Watkins Allison. She taught school for 12 years and worked for the Mississippi State Employment Service for 26 years until her retirement. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, the DAR, 4 Seasons Garden Club and Early Settlers Club and was an avid bridge player. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John B. Kealhofer; three sisters, Becky Barrett, Lucille Knight and Margie Sanford; and two brothers, Shelley Allison and Sunny Allison.
She is survived by her two daughters, Vickie (Sandy) Braswell of Tucson, Arizona, and Nancy (Andy) Holliday of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Emily (Mike) Cook of Tucson, Drew (Sarah) Holliday of Nashville, Tennessee, and Sally (John) Walker of Greenwood; two great-grandchildren, John Hardt Walker and Allie Walker; and a sister, Patricia Blasingame of Starkville.
The Rev. Dennis Gossett will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Wilson and Knight is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.