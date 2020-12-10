Graveside services for Mildred Neal Porter of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ms. Porter, 87, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Port Gibson.
Mildred “Honey” Porter owned and operated Booker’s Cafe for more than 41 years. She was a faithful member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and an active member of the Greenwood Voters League.
She is survived by a daughter, Gloria (Harold) Liggans of Port Gibson; a granddaughter, Tori (Kalvin) Robinson of Madison; a sister, Olivia Johnson of Indianapolis; and two great-grandchildren, Korea and Karley Robinson of Madison.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Valmadge T. Towner will officiate at the services.
