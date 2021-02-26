Services for Timmie Blue of Shakopee, Minnesota, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
Mr. Blue, 56, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New Albany.
He was a cook.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Updated: February 26, 2021 @ 2:43 am
