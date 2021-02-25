Graveside services for Curtis Bernard Austin of Greenwood will be at noon Saturday at Mount Calvary Church Cemetery in Money.
Mr. Austin, 53, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Riverview Nursing and Rehab Center.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
The Rev. Kenneth Knox will officiate at the services.
Century Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
