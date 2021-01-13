Graveside services for Lillie Lawrence of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Lawrence, 68, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was an assembly line worker at Baldwin Piano and Organ.
There will be a limited visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home.
Bishop Milton Glass will officiate at the services.
