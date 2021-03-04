On Monday, March 1, 2021, Fred Parrish entered the gates of Heaven. He passed away at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson.
Fred was born on July 9, 1941, in Woodland in Chickasaw County. He was the youngest son of Bill and Elvie Gardner Parrish. Fred spent his childhood in Leflore County and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1959. After high school, Fred went to trade school at Mississippi Delta Junior College, where he earned a degree in electronics.
In March 1963, Fred joined the Mississippi Army National Guard. He served in the Guard for six years. On Oct. 1, 1970, Fred began his career with the Greenwood Fire Department, where he served proudly for 24 years before retiring on Sept. 30, 1994. Fred also worked at Greenwood Leflore Airport for 31 years.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and one sister.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jane Parrish; two daughters, Shelley Cranston (Phil) of Brandon and Tracey Cospelich (Wayne) of Chesterfield, Virginia; six grandchildren, Jake Cranston, Sam Cranston and Grace Cranston, all of Brandon, and Abbi Cospelich, Jackson Cospelich and Addison Cospelich, all of Chesterfield; one brother, Leroy Parrish of Greenwood; and many nieces and nephews who will miss him.
Pop will be remembered for his sparkling blue eyes, sense of humor, storytelling and love for everyone he met.
Pallbearers will be Jake Cranston, Sam Cranston, Jackson Cospelich, Darrell Parrish, Terry Mitchell and Guy Cheney.
Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.