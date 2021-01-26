David “Dave” Freeman of Avalon went to be with the Lord on Dec. 1, 2020, after battling a short illness.
Born Jan. 16, 1937, in Jackson, Dave was a man deeply devoted to his faith and his community. He will be dearly missed.
Dave’s smiling face brought joy to all around him, including at North Greenwood Baptist Church, where he was a devoted member, and at the Museum of the Mississippi Delta, where he worked as the business manager. Earlier in life, Dave served in the Naval Reserve for eight years and was the first chair bassoonist for the Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra for decades. A hard-working man all his life, Dave was a proud graduate of Mississippi State University.
He will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his wife, I.V. Freeman; his brother, Enoch Leon Freeman II; his daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Freeman; his son-in-law, Danny Helton; and his grandson, Drew Helton. He will be welcomed in Heaven by his parents, Enoch Leon Freeman and Katherine Yeagley Freeman.
Dave shared a once-in-a-lifetime love with his wife, I.V. Destined to meet, they first crossed paths when they were mistakenly assigned as roommates at majorette camp but never met. Years later, Dave met I.V. after receiving a letter from a friend describing a woman he would marry.
Although he is deeply missed, Dave’s family is delighted that he will be welcomed by the open arms of the Lord. Psalm 29:11: “The LORD will give strength unto his people; the LORD will bless his people with peace.”
The family will honor his memory in a private, family-only service on Friday, Jan. 29. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Museum of the Mississippi Delta, Delta Cross Fund, Music and Missions Fund at NGBC or Greenwood Humane Society in Dave’s memory.
“But our commonwealth is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will change our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power which enables him even to subject all things to himself.” (Philippians 3:20-21)
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
