Dr. Dorothey Anne “Dottie” Pernell Saunders, 63, of Itta Bena passed away on Sept. 26, 2020. She was born to parents Paul Alexandria Murphree and Dorothey Louise Campbell Murphree, on July 1, 1957, in Charleston.
Dottie graduated from Strider Academy in 1975. She attended Mississippi Delta Community College as well as Delta State University. She went on to study at Logan College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human biology and Doctor of Chiropractic degree. She was also a medical compliance specialist.
She worked as a chiropractor for 30 years. She had the privilege of serving her patients as well as the student-athletes of Mississippi Valley State University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Jackson State University. She also served her profession as a continuing education speaker as well as president of the Mississippi State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.
Dottie married George Saunders on Feb. 1, 2020, in Greenwood. She reveled at the return of love into her life, and she enjoyed each moment they spent together, both at home and at the lake.
She enjoyed cooking for others, shopping at Dirt Cheap, attending college sporting events and traveling with her friends. In 2017, Dorothey was honored with the Top 50 Business Women in Mississippi award. She has been honored as the Best Chiropractor in Greenwood each year between 2012 and 2020.
Dottie had a very close relationship with her Lord and Savior, and she spent many hours in prayer with and for others, as well as teaching Bible classes and sharing the Word with others at Locus Benedictus. She was always volunteering her time and gifts to assist others and to help make the lives of others and the world a better place. She and George enjoyed attending services at First Baptist Church, Itta Bena.
Dorothey is survived by her husband, George Saunders; daughter Dr. Erin Jacobs Stagner (Randy); son Prentiss Aaron “Pete” Pernell III; stepdaughter Mary George Dodson (Caleb); brothers Bobby Murphree (Peggy) and Dr. Rick Murphree (Lynne); sister Sherry Chaffin (Bobby); grandchildren Maggie, Abbie, Lydia, Savannah, Parker and Aaron; and a host of nieces, nephews and beloved friends and patients.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Dorothey Murphree; sisters Paulene Carpenter (Ralph) and Lydia Cornelius (Jim); and brothers Nathan Murphree (DJ) and Aldren “Bobo” Murphree (Judy).
The family has entrusted Wilson & Knight Funeral Home with the arrangements. A viewing was held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Church of God. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Itta Bena Cemetery. Pallbearers included Chet Bond, Kevin Avant, Caleb Dodson, Nate Kilbert, Jared Bailey and Cory Murphree. Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Rich Cranwell, John Bariola, Stephen Farmer, Mike Clark, and Bill Mims.
The family would like to express gratitude to her team of assistants that helped Dottie spread the healing power of chiropractic to others, including Eleanor Acosta, Brandy Avant, Tinesha Banks, Christy Matthews and Cathy Saucier. Your help has been greatly appreciated!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Locus Benedictus, 1407 Levee Road #2134, Greenwood, MS 38930. The telephone number is (662) 299-1232.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
